Malaysian Telco Taps CSG For Maxis TV 2.0 Offering

BRISBANE— CSG has announced that Malaysia’s leading converged solutions provider Maxis used its technology in the recent launch of Maxis TV 2.0 to provide consumers with a single converged user experience.

“As customers, like Maxis, move into the 5G era, CSG is enabling operators to innovate and become successful ecosystem players with agile solutions that deliver exceptional experiences for their customers,” said Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business. “It has been a privilege to work with Maxis over these many years to enable their business to evolve and thrive as they deliver innovative ways for Malaysians to connect with each other and access the content they want to consume.”

Using CSG’s monetization engine, Maxis TV provides consumers with a single, converged user experience to discover and consume content from several providers including Viu, iflix, DimSum, Mubi and iQIY.

The platform also provides the scalability needed to add additional content providers, while offering new and innovative TV services to its customers, CSG said.

CSG’s Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities currently supports over 500 companies globally, providing them with the flexible, configurable solutions they need to monetize and digitally enable customer experiences.