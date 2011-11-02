Magna upgrades archive at Australia’s Channel 7

Channel 7, Australia, has contracted Magna Systems and Engineering to upgrade its broadcast library and archive at their Melbourne Docklands Broadcast Center site. The requirement included increasing capacity and ensuring the archive worked with its playout automation system and other third- party equipment.

Magna’s approach was to use the latest version of Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive to manage Channel 7’s assets, and to distribute content throughout the organization’s key systems and platforms.

Upgrading the Front Porch Digital archive manager to DIVArchive version 6.1 meant the system could take advantage of DIVActor Grid, which has built-in storage in the actors. Previously actors only cached certain levels of information primarily moving files in and out of a robot; now the system not only carries out that primary function but also provides an extra 2TB of storage directly out of the DIVArchive itself by using the DIVActor Grid and a RAID arrangement across local drives.