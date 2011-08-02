Lyon Video gets a 'RISE' out of Grass Valley HD Production Technologies

COLUMBUS, OHIO: Lyon Video supplied its latest high-definition truck with Grass Valley HD production equipment, and outfitted a “B” unit to cover the 2011 ESPN RISE Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.



The Grass Valley equipment used included eight LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras (on 3G fiber) and a 4.5 M/E Kayenne Video Production Center. The truck usually carries 14 LDK cameras.



Lyon Video relied on the Grass Valley equipment, working in to the 720p HD format, to produce the multi-sport event which took place from July 13- 26. It attracted hundreds of high school athletes from across the country competing in basketball, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as younger athletes competing in sporting events.



The 53-foot Lyon 12 is the third in Lyon Video’s expanding fleet to feature a Grass Valley Kayenne switcher and LDK Series cameras on board. Lyon Video, the first mobile truck company in the United States to install Grass Valley’s new 3G camera transmission system, has now installed the 3G system in a second truck (Lyon 11). This gives the company the ability to run 3G fiber or triax, increasing video quality and the distance possible with a triax cable run.



