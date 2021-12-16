LTN Partners with WHUT, Pearl TV for DC NextGen TV Rollout

COLUMBIA, MD. — LTN Global is partnering with Howard University’s WHUT and the Pearl TV consortium to support the launch of the Howard NEXTGEN TV Broadcast Collaborative project in Washington D.C. The rollout of the five stations, announced today, include WHUT (PBS); WJLA (ABC); WUSA (CBS); WTTG (FOX); and WRC (NBC).

LTN enables the aggregation of HD-quality ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 feeds over its multicast network, supporting both the WJLA and WHUT aggregated transmission points. ATSC 3.0 is an all-IP standard and its adoption requires stations to have an all-IP multicast infrastructure to unlock its full potential. LTN is providing video transport, encoding, monitoring, and project support to enable the stations’ seamless transition to ATSC 3.0.

The Howard NEXTGEN TV Broadcast Collaborative project includes Howard University, Pearl TV, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), alongside several broadcasters, educators, professional equipment, and consumer technology companies.

The project also features a learning lab where enhanced television technology is developed and demonstrated, underscoring the unique prominence of its public and commercial collaboration.

Malik Khan, co-Founder and Executive Chairman of LTN Global (Image credit: LTN Global)

“We’re excited to be part of a truly revolutionary initiative in our hometown that brings the future of television today”, said Malik Khan, co-Founder and Executive Chairman of LTN Global. “We are committed to delivering the best and most reliable technology that shapes the broadcasting industry and we look to the incredible talent at Howard University to help us in our mission. The ATSC 3.0 and NEXTGEN TV revolution is in full swing with LTN having delivered ATSC 3.0 projects in just under 30 markets to date. We’re thrilled to see Washington D.C. joining other big cities in harnessing the benefits of this new era in television.”