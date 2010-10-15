LSN Mobile to help Hearst TV program mobile platforms

LSN Mobile, a mobile media and marketing company, has been selected by Hearst Television to leverage Hearst’s local news and weather content on its websites, mobile platforms and online portal partners.

Looking to increase traffic on its online properties, Hearst will use LSN Mobile’s Local Wireless media-to-mobile platform to deliver content in each of its 26 local TV station markets. LSN will also provide downloadable cell phone applications for Hearst TV stations, for Apple iPhone, Google Android and select BlackBerry devices.

Roger Keating, senior vice president, digital, at Hearst Television, said the company's mobile websites “are a critical element in providing our audiences with relevant, up-to-the-minute content and extending our television brands.”

The partnership will bring mobile users more immediate and compelling local content and provides Hearst TV with another platform for advertisers to extend their messaging.