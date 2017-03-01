LPTVs Pitch FCC's O'Rielly on Repack Challenges, Opportunities

WASHINGTON—LPTVs are taking their concerns about the spectrum auction and its impending repack straight to the FCC. It is reported that Michael Gravino, director of the LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition, was at the FCC last week meeting with Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly and staffers to highlight specific issues they have regarding spectrum, including financial stresses, displacement and business plans that have been on hold throughout the auction process.

TVT's sister publication B&C has the full story.