Lowell chooses UTAH-100 router to anchor new production facility

Public-access broadcaster and media center Lowell Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) has placed the Utah Scientific UTAH-100 series compact routing switcher at the core of its new production facility in Lowell, MA.

LTC is a nonprofit organization that operates two public-access channels and one municipal channel for the city government, provides training and makes its broadcasting studios available to residents. To anchor the new facility, LTC chose the UTAH-100 routing switcher to work in tandem with a TelVue Princeton B3000-PRO broadcast server. A custom software control module developed by TelVue uses an Ethernet connection to facilitate communication between router and server, with a Utah Scientific CP-1601 control panel on the same LAN enabling remote QC capabilities.

The LTC installation is the first result of a new partnership between Utah Scientific and TelVue Corporation, which will deliver fully integrated systems featuring Utah Scientific's routing switchers and TelVue's complete line of broadcast servers.