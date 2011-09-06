London to host first Global Broadcast Summit

London has been chosen as the host city for the first Global Broadcast Summit to take place on 15-16 May 2012. The summit will bring together chief executives of the world's leading broadcasters, as well as regulators and government officials, to debate and discuss the global broadcast industry from a strategic economic, technological and regulatory perspective. The summit will also look at television and its changing role in society, in both the public and private broadcasting arenas.

Until now there has not been a forum for the world's broadcast leaders to come together and debate and discuss how recent dramatic changes in TV consumption and production will affect future business, creation of content, distribution platforms, along with the national and international context by which broadcasters are regulated and mandated.

Chaired by Michael McEwen, the Global Broadcast Summit will be made up of three key elements: a worldwide survey, a strategy paper prepared by each participating CEO and a CEO forum. The agenda for the summit will be based on the research findings from an industry stakeholder survey of the global leaders attending the summit. All CEOs will also submit a strategic paper outlining their individual company's view of the media landscape, their strategies for success, and future requirements from legislators and regulators.