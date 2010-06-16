Logitech to intro Line of 720p, 1080p Webcams

Logitech HD Pro C910

Logitech will soon roll out its latest line of HD webcams for computers — targeted for video callers using an array of services such as Skype, Yahoo, Windows Live Messenger and Gmail Voice. It's planning the cam launch for August.



Logitech said its flagship cam will be its HD Pro C910 webcam that will include stereo audio and dual mics, which the company said would allow live video-call chatting in 720p and video recording in 1080p. The C910 houses a 10-megapixel camera.



Besides a Webcam, the video quality of IP-transmitted signals also relies heavily on the video monitor and PC in use, as well as the broadband connection.



This month, Logitech also plans to launch a handful of other HD-level webcams at various price points, including one that can be folded and fits in a pocket. These models, too, can show live video (under ideal conditions) in 720p and record video for playback in 1080p, the firm said.



