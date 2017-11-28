Local TV Station Develops 360 Video Strategy for YouTube

OXFORD, MISS.—KTVB in Boise, Idaho, had found its 360-degree GoPro Omni camera to be a great tool for capturing interesting news stories, but like drone video has found that it is best when used with a purpose. Xanti Alcelay, director of photography at KTVB, told the Meek School of Journalism’s News Lab that because of the difficulties and time-consuming nature of 360 video production, that newsroom’s have to pick and choose when to use the technology. However, for certain things, like a recent video on base-jumping the station did, 360 cameras can provide a different angle to a story.

