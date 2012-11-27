Local Broadcast TV Markets Surpass National Time-Shifted Viewing

NEW YORK – TVB has released an analysis of time-shifted viewing for the first six weeks of the 2012-13 primetime broadcast season.



The study demonstrated that time-shifted viewing in some local markets is outpacing the national average by 26 percent. Across the 25 Local People Meter markets, an average of 18 programs per market over-indexed the national average of live and same day time-shifted viewing, but Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and others over-delivered.



While industry observers have focused on national time-shifted viewing occurring in the three days after programs first air, according to data provided by Nielsen Media Research, 43 percent of all time-shifted viewing is same day, and it was the live and same day segment on which the TVB study focused.



“On a national basis, same day, time-shifted viewing rose to as high as 52 percent (NBC’s Parenthood, week five) for some shows. However, local markets saw even greater lifts, climbing to as high as 91 percent (Fox’s "Fringe," week six Cleveland DMA),” TVB’s Senior Vice President and Chief Research Officer Stacey Lynn Schulman said. “Six weeks into the season it is clear that time-shifted viewing has transcended ‘sampling’ and is becoming an essential component of local broadcast television viewing behavior.”



“High levels of time-shifted viewing in LPM markets reveals a large number of impressions not accounted for when media planning and buying is based on live only data,” TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano said. “Across all 25 LPM markets for the first six weeks of the season, 140 million A25-54 impressions came from same day, time-shifted viewing. These valuable impressions are growing with each new broadcast season and provide advertisers with the significant and unique local audiences that positively impact their marketing results.”





