LiveU Solo Streams Huffington Post Content to Facebook

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Facebook recently launched its Facebook Live API, which allows for live streaming of video content to the social media site’s users. Huffington Post is using this new feature to deliver HD content and is leveraging LiveU’s Solo technology to do so.

The “plug and play” technology is a live stream bonding system that can connect automatically to Facebook to deliver high-quality broadcast streams. Solo uses LiveU Reliable Transport protocol’s integral adaptive bitrate and forward error correction technology. The system can be controlled remotely through a web interface or smartphone. In addition to Facebook, LiveU Solo can connect directly to other CDNs and OVPs, including YouTube Live.

According to the press release, Huffington post has used the LiveU Solo system to stream footage of the primary campaigns, interviews, and post TV show chats.