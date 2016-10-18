LiveU Partners With StudioGo Mobile Interview Studio

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has hit the road with StudioGo, a mobile interview facility that aims to deliver broadcast studio quality from remote locations.

StudioGo performs this task with LiveU’s LU700 hybrid video uplink system and Xtender transmission device. This technology enables StudioGo to deliver broadcast-quality transmission of the vehicle’s camera signal to a news organization within minutes.

StudioGo is based in the greater Washington D.C. area—including Maryland and Northern Virginia. The company has plans to expand to New York and Los Angeles.