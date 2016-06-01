LiveU Partners with LTN Network

HACKENSACK, N.J.—In an effort to enable global customers to wirelessly deliver live video, LiveU and LTN Global Communications have announced a new partnership. Courtesy of this new pairing, LiveU customers can utilize the LTN Global IP Network and extend the reach of IP video distribution to access LTN-connected third-party sites.

LiveU products now offer a wireless connection to the LTN Network, which includes major broadcasters, television stations, cable headends, production studios, colleges, sports networks, switching hubs and teleports. Users can link their broadcasts to LTN through the LiveU Central management platform without requiring additional hardware. Point-to-point or point-to-multipoint transmission to LTN destinations can be accomplished through the LTN Booking Portal.

In LiveU’s press release announcing the partnership, Avi Cohen, LiveU co-founder and COO, says that LiveU is LTN’s first wireless partner.