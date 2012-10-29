Livestream Releases Livestream for Producers

NEW YORK–Just in time for coverage of Hurricane Sandy, Livestream has introduced new live video broadcasting capabilities to its Livestream for Producers Android app, following the iPhone version already available.



The free Android app includes live video broadcasting and live blogging through posting real time text, photos and video clip and functions on 3G, 4G and Wifi networks.



“We're changing the industry's standards for live broadcasting from mobile devices by focusing on what matters most, video quality in cellular networks,” said Max Haot, CEO and co-founder.



