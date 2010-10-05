LightSquared collaborates with Qualcomm

According to Forbes, wireless broadband start-up LightSquared may be collaborating with Qualcomm on dual-mode chips to support the hybrid satellite/terrestrial mobile broadband network that LightSquared plans to build. “An alliance between the two companies could lend more credence to LightSquare’s strategy, which many in the telecom industry have called risky,” said the magazine.

LightSquared is attempting to build a nationwide network based on LTE (4G) technology and plans to sell capacity on the network on a wholesale basis to customers such as electronics retailers and gadget makers. The plan would require compatible chipsets for LTE that work well with both satellite and terrestrial technology. With Qualcomm onboard to create this chipset, LightSquared’s strategy would be significantly closer to becoming a reality.