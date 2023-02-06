LGBTQ Groups Call for Confirmation of Gigi Sohn as FCC Commissioner

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A coalition of 22 LGBTQ organizations led by LGBTQ Victory Institute has sent a letter to the Senate leadership calling on them to swiftly confirm Gigi Sohn as Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner.

The Feb. 6 letter stressed the importance of confirming a fifth commissioner to end the deadlock on the FCC so that it can “advance broadband access, ensure all voices are heard, and protect all Americans' privacy” and highlighted Sohn’s qualifications for the job.

It also noted that “Gigi’s nomination has recently come under attack, not on the basis of qualifications or substance, but because she is openly LGBTQ+. Her barrier-breaking nomination as the first LGBTQ+ nominee to the FCC is being met with homophobic tropes and attacks, against herself and her family, in an attempt to stall her nomination….Homophobic and sexist fearmongering should have no place in the consideration of Gigi’s qualifications. It’s morally corrupt and antithetical to the high virtue of the Chamber.”

In a statement, Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute stressed that “Gigi earned the support of this diverse group of organizations because we know her distinguished career as a public servant, advocate and policy expert makes her the right person for this job. We are confident her track record and superior qualifications will outshine any last-ditch efforts to stall her confirmation. "The bigots' playbook is as simple as it is desperate: when they cannot attack us on merit, they weaponize our sexual orientation and resort to lies and fearmongering. But their animus has only strengthened our resolve. The LGBTQ community remains united in our support of Gigi's historic nomination. Enough is enough – it’s time Gigi receive the confirmation she has more than earned."

If confirmed, Sohn would be the first openly LGBTQ FCC Commissioner in U.S. history.