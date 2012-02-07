Level 3 Communications Provided Fiber Optics for Super Bowl XLVI



BROOMFIELD, COLO.: Level 3 Communications said it provided live, HD broadcast video services to NBC for Super Bowl XLVI. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is connected directly to Level 3’s advanced fiber-optic network, giving NBC the ability to acquire and broadcast the game without having to build or manage its own network. In total, more than 3,000 hours of video content was acquired, encoded and transported across Level 3’s Vyvx VenueNet+ platform for Super Bowl coverage.



In addition to delivering the game, Level 3 also carried the pre-game and post-game feeds to NFL operations centers in Mt. Laurel, N.J., Culver City, Calif. and NFL Network master control facilities in Atlanta, as well as other broadcast networks and satellite teleport sites for global distribution.



Level 3’s Vyvx VenueNet+ technology is engineered to provide HD and SD digital video services, with added HD and SD encoding, high-speed Internet and phone support. The technology is used in all 31 major professional football venues across the country.





