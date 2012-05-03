

RIO RANCHO, N.M.: Premium wireless microphone and audio processing firm Lectrosonics has announced their WM Watertight Transmitter, the latest Digital Hybrid Wireless product offering compandor-free audio. It combines cabled-microphone audio performance combined with rigid housing designed to withstand the world’s harshest environments.



An extension of Lectrosonics’ popular SM series Super Miniature transmitter family, the new WM Watertight Transmitter employs a specially designed aluminum alloy case with sealed battery doors, antenna port, and microphone connector. This fully watertight transmitter with a feature set similar to Lectrosonics’ popular SMQV beltpack unit runs on two AA batteries and can take remote commands from the company’s RM remote control unit, enabling users to remotely lock/unlock the transmitter’s controls, adjust audio input gain, RF operating frequency, and Sleep mode on/off status.



The new WM Watertight Transmitter features a backlit LCD and large membrane buttons that make the WM easy to operate, even when wearing gloves. The RF power is menu-selectable at 50, 100, and 250 mW for the U.S. version and 25 and 50 mW for the EU version. Digital Hybrid Wireless technology ensures a clean audio signal and an isolated RF output greatly reduces intermodulation issues between transmitters in close proximity to one another.



The new Lectrosonics WM Watertight Transmitter includes a belt clip and an omni-lavaliere microphone with a watertight connector.



Price: $1,998



-- ProSound Network