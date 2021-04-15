Leader Launches SMPTE ST 2110 Video Primers

LONDON—Class is in session with Leader Electronics, as the company has announced three new video primers that help explain SMPTE ST 2110 Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks suite of standards for free on YouTube.

The three video primers include an introduction into ST 2110-20, and introduction to SMPTE ST 2110-10 System timing and one on SMPTE ST 2110 Professional Media over IP.

The test and measurement aspect of IP signal measurement, both in an IP-only and SDI/IP context are also covered in the primers.

PDF documentation based on each primer will be available on request to provide viewers with a copy of relevant diagrams and supporting graphics.

"Leader has always taken its educational role seriously, right back to the pre-digital era, and is building up a reference archive which can be accessed easily by anyone needing to study the technical aspects of video, audio and related data monitoring, and their relevance to creative program production,” said Kevin Salvidge, Leader’s European development manager.