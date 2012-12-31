LCD TV panels in new sizes make gains, says NPD DisplaySearch

The market for LCD TV panels has experienced a shift since the second quarter of 2012 with new panels focused on 28in, 29in, 39in, 43in, 48in, 50in, 58in and 60in displays, according to a new report from NPD DisplaySearch.

The report, “Quarterly Large-Area TFT Panel Shipment Report,” finds that these new sizes accounted for 12 percent of all LCD TV panels shipped in the third quarter of the year, compared with 8 percent in Q2 ’12 and 5 percent in the first quarter of the year.

In the first half of 2013, NPD DisplaySearch forecasts the new panel sizes will account for 15 percent of the market based on the plans of panel makers. The display market authority says the new sizes were the result of panel makers in Taiwan to maximize value and output following the addition of new manufacturing capacity. Since then, panel manufacturers in South Korea and China also have begun producing panels in the new sizes.

“Improvements in glass efficiency and process technology have helped to expedite panel makers’ adoption of these new sizes,” according to David Hsieh, VP, Greater China Market for NPD DisplaySearch. “The real growth factor, however, will be driven by TV brands’ ability to differentiate their products by offering larger TV size options at prices that are still reasonable to the consumer.”