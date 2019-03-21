Lawo Denies Evertz’s Patent Infringement Claim

RASTATT, Germany—Following Evertz filing a lawsuit on seven instances of patent infringement against it, Lawo has come out with a statement “strongly denying” the accusations, saying that the allegedly infringed patents “are invalid.”

On Monday, March 18, Evertz filed its lawsuit against Lawo AG, Lawo Inc. and Lawo North America Corp in the Federal District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuits alleges infringement on Evertz’s IP-based video routing and switching technology.

Evertz had previously filed litigation against Lawo and former Evertz employees in the Superior Court of Ontario. However, Lawo asserts in its response that Evertz failed to state in its press release that the Canadian action was struck down by the court in February because “Evertz failed to articulate a material basis for its claim.”

“This press release is part of a global public relations campaign, which obviously goes beyond the mere protection of Evertz’s alleged rights in court,” reads Lawo’s statement.

“We will vigorously defend the lawsuits and will pursue all appropriate legal actions against Evertz,” said Claudia Nowak, CFO of Lawo in the statement. “Business will continue as usual and there should not be any impact on our customers while these matters are pending.”