KWES-TV Goes HD With Utah Scientific



SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific announced that West Texas NBC affiliate KWES-TV has upgraded to digital HD with Utah Scientific equipment. The installation is part of a groupwide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.



The Midland, Texas-based station now relies on Utah Scientific equipment for master control, production control, and HD routing and distribution in its 24/7 operation. The new equipment allows KWES to produce local programming in HD; insert HD logos, squeezebacks, and legal IDs; and more—things the station could not do with its old setup. The Utah Scientific equipment also supports embedded audio, which takes the burden of balancing audio and video off of the master control operator, enabling the operator to focus on other parts of the production.



KWES installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 112x56 for 3G/HD/SD; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G/HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a UTAH-100X bypass router frame loaded 16x1; a TSG-490 Sync/Pattern generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.



