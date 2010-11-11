KTVA-TV Cancels Evening Newscasts

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA: KTVA-TV, the CBS affiliate serving Alaska’s largest city, has ceased doing evening newscasts in the wake of an ethical scandal.



“The 5 and 6 p.m. were canceled in order to address an internal matter. But, we will be returning at 10 p.m. to report on all of today’s news,” the station’s Twitter feed stated Wednesday.



KTVA got into hot water over a voicemail two producers accidentally left for a GOP Senate candidate’s spokesman, Anchorage Daily News said. The message, left Oct. 28, involved coverage of a rally for Joe Miller, and how the candidate might be discredited. Both station employees were let go, the News said. The evening newscasts were suspended while the station figures out how to regain the public’s trust.

-- Deborah D. McAdams