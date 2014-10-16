KTOO-TV Chooses ProTrack

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. —Myers announced that KTOO-TV has selected its ProTrack Broadcast Management System to manage its television operations and full-time cable and satellite television channel, 360 North, which beams live C-Span-style legislative coverage throughout the state. KTOO is Juneau, Alaska’s leading public media provider, serving southeast Alaska for nearly 40 years. Myers said ProTrack will provide greater operational efficiency for KTOO as well as the scalability necessary for future growth.



The decision to implement Myers moves KTOO from what was a manual process to a new dynamic scheduling environment to manage and track programming. Furthermore, KTOO will leverage ProTrack’s ability to direct master control services and devices to drive workflow. Managing such devices and integrations in the workflow enables stations such as KTOO, to create enhanced efficiencies, contributing to increased revenue and profitability.



The implementation of Myers’ ProTrack at KTOO creates efficiencies for current collaboration opportunities between KTOO and sister station KAKM and allows for further growth in that direction.