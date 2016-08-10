KSPS-TV Updates Operations With Utah Scientific Router

SALT LAKE CITY—KSPS-TV, the PBS affiliate in Spokane, Wash., is looking to bring new levels of flexibility, modularity and signal processing power with the addition of Utah Scientific’s Utah-400 Series 2 router.

The Utah-400 is expected to be at the center of the operation for KSPS-TV, which includes three broadcast channels, six educational channels and provides master control operations for two other stations. The router features a 144x144 frame configured for 96 inputs and 72 outputs, and comes with Utah Scientific’s SoftPanel-2 software and UCP-Series panels providing router control. KSPS-TV expects the router to be fully operational by September.

Utah Scientific is a provider of routing switchers, master control switchers and related control software.