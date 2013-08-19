KSHB-TV Scores 18 Emmy Nominations

KANSAS CITY, MO. — KSHB-TV has been nominated for 18 regional Emmy Awards, the most of any Kansas City television station, according to the broadcaster. The announcement was made by the Mid-America chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.



KSHB’s 41 Action News Investigators were nominated seven times. Meteorologist Gary Lezak took home two nominations. The 41 Action News team also took home two nominations for their coverage of the JJ’s Restaurant fire on The Country Club Plaza.

The regional Mid-America Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 in St. Louis.



KSHB, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City, is owned by Scripps Media.



