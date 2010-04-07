KOTR-TV resolves on-air reliability issues with NVerzion automation

KOTR-TV, a MyNetworkTV affiliate in the greater Monterey and Salinas, CA, market, has just completed a station upgrade to an NVerzion automation system to control its broadcasts and ensure reliable server management.

KOTR has served the majority of the Greater Central Coast market area, including Monterey, Salinas and Carmel, since 2007 on cable and over-the-air on Channel 2. KOTR sought out a complete automation and video server solution that would not only resolve current content delivery issues, but also offer an economical growth pathway for the station’s future.

The NVerzion automation installation included the NControl Gold Lite Video Server Spot-Playout software package, which includes NGest dub station software, NPoint segmenter, trimmer and review software, NTime record scheduler, NControl on-air playlist, NBase SQL/NView database manager and viewer, EMC-NT/8 Lite machine control and NConvert-Playlist traffic import/export interface.

