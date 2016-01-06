Kodak Resurrects Super 8 Film Camera

LAS VEGAS– Kodak is relaunching the Super 8 with an initiative aimed at putting the cameras into the hands of young filmmakers and big-timers who cut their teeth on the brick-shaped film cameras. Kodak is kicking off its Super 8 Revival Initiative with a an early prototype of the new Kodak Super 8 camera on display at CES.





The Kodak Super 8 Revival Initiative includes what Kodak depicts as a return to film.

“It is an ecosystem for film” said Jeff Clarke, Eastman Kodak CEO. “Following the 50th anniversary of Super 8, Kodak is providing new opportunities to enjoy and appreciate film as a medium.”

Kodak got the blessing of several big-name Hollywood directors.

E.g., Christopher Nolan began making short movies with his father’s Super 8 camera at age seven. “The news that Kodak is enabling the next generation of filmmakers with access to an upgraded and enhanced version of the same analog technology that first made me fall in love with cinematic storytelling is unbelievably exciting,” Nolan said.

Here’s Stephen Spielberg: “For me, 8mm was the beginning of everything. When I think of 8mm, I think of the movies.”

And “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director, J.J. Abrams: “While any technology that allows for visual storytelling must be embraced, nothing beats film. The fact that Kodak is building a brand new Super 8 camera is a dream come true. With a gorgeous new design, interchangeable lenses and a brilliant scheme for development and delivery of footage, this camera appears to be the perfect bridge between the efficiency of the digital world and the warmth and quality of analog.”

By launching its first Super 8 camera product in more than 30 years, Kodak said it is “demonstrating its resolve to ensure that film plays an important role in the future of filmmakers—both professionals and amateurs.”

Kodak has engaged with Yves Béhar, design entrepreneur and founder of Fuseproject, to ensure that the new Kodak Super 8 camera design echoes the look and feel of the original Kodak Super 8 camera, introduced in 1965, while adding a modern sensibility.

“Kodak has always represented innovation that is approachable while delivering the craft of filmmaking. Our design aspires to express both these ideals. We are designing the Kodak Super 8 camera with robust materials and new ergonomic features to serve the needs of Super 8 fans, whether shooting action or static scenes,” Béhar said.