KMIR and WGBA Go Live with Precis 4 and Oasis

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral announced that Palm Springs, Calif., station KMIR and Green Bay, Wis., station WGBA have upgraded to Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution and Oasis archive and sharing platforms.



KMIR implemented the Precis 3 Bitcentral system in October 2006 and successfully upgraded to the latest versions of Precis and Oasis hardware and software on June 6.



WGBA implemented a full Precis 4 system with Oasis on June 7, and joins other Journal stations in the Bitcentral family. Both stations also received targeted Edius 6.06 upgrade training and improved broadcast newsroom workflow training during the transition.



