KIT digital acquires Megahertz Broadcast Systems

KIT digital has acquired the assets of UK-based systems integrator Megahertz Broadcast Systems. Under the terms of the acquisition, KIT digital will acquire 100 percent of Megahertz’s assets from its Canadian parent company, AZCAR Technologies.



Ely, UK, will continue to be home to the Megahertz team, which will become an integral part of KIT digital’s existing EMEA sales and account management activities.

