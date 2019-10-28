KFYR Helps Fund New Bismarck State College Studio

BISMARCK, N.D.—Bismarck State College is putting the final touches on a new studio space for TV and radio production thanks in large part to support from local broadcast station KFYR-TV.

The studio, which began construction over the summer and is near completion, is equipped with industry-standard equipment and features an expanded set, providing a realistic, hands-on learning experience for students in BSC’s Mass Communications program.

“I know how to properly white balance a camera for news, I know how to properly audio gain myself for radio and I know how to put together a really good looking, professional newspaper,” said Robert Mechaley, a sophomore Mass Communications major, in a story on KFYR’s website.

“[KFYR] came over and saw the space and saw the opportunities, and they really didn’t hesitate to say ‘yeah, I think we can do something.’ And they were able to help us out,” said Dusty Anderson, the video production teacher at BSC. “So, without KFYR, we would not be in this space.”