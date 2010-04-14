KESQ breaks new ground with Digital Broadcast MediaFire IP

Digital Broadcast has announced the installation of its MediaFire IP Automated Master Control System at News-Press Gazette's KESQ. This is the premiere installation of NPG's rollout of similar state-of-the-art systems at its stations in California, Arizona, Oregon, Idaho, Texas, and Colorado.

Digital Broadcast's MediaFire IP playout provides multichannel splicing of MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 media for direct feeds to cable or a transmitter. The system includes an Automated Scheduled Record (ASR) feature which allows feeds to be selected via time of day scheduling. With this, the system has the ability to capture user-selectable programs out of a multiprogram transport stream.

MediaFire IP offers direct interfaces to PitchBlue and Pathfire, eliminating the time and work of preparing syndicated content for air. Syndicated programming received from PitchBlue or Pathfire is transferred to the MediaFire IP automatically. MediaFire IP also features interfaces with DG FastChannel for direct, native MPEG-2 transfers.