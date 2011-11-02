Kentucky's WDRB uses Utah routing and master control at heart of HD operations
WDRB Fox 41, in Louisville, KY, has installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/64 digital routing switcher and a two-channel MC-4000 master control switcher with two MCP-2020 master control panels.
The UTAH-400/64 unit provides routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting WDRB newscasts, as well as those of sister station WMYO, a MyNetworkTV affiliate. The master control channels integrate with WDRB's Utah Scientific GS-4000 graphics station. Because the sources for both stations are available to either channel via the routing switcher, it allows the two stations to share programming across both channels.
