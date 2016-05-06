NBC Sports is Off to the Races With NextVR

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF.—Fans not at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, will have the chance to see the run for the roses in a whole new way, as NBC Sports has announced it is working with NextVR to provide a live 360-degree HD virtual-reality broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. This will mark the first live-VR broadcast for NBC Sports, which in addition to the main race will show VR footage from the paddock, owners’ suites and of the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic. The presentation will be available through the NBC Channel on the NextVR portal.

