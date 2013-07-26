KCRA Goes Live with new Precis 4 and Oasis Install

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Sacramento, Calif., NBC affiliate and Hearst Television member KCRA went live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 News Production / Playout and Oasis asset management /archive solution.



Bitcentral’s Precis 4.0 brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration. It integrates with solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with scalability.



Precis customers choose from Adobe’s Premiere Pro or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. Associated Press’ ENPS and Avid’s iNews are tightly integrated allowing for choice among popular newsroom computer systems.



Oasis’ scalable asset management will enable KCRA to automatically archive and share seamlessly— over 6 million news stories annually. Its flexibility has enabled the launch of a new weekly TV news show utilizing shared content and improved the quality of unique content delivered to local markets. Oasis will empower KCRA to access, share and move stories over existing bandwidth without traditional linear feeds.



Their new workflow content creation into the field. Journalists can see and use the station’s content from wherever they are and remotely contribute packages.



Milwaukee, Wis., station WTMJ deployed CORE:news. WTMJ is a member of Journal Broadcast Group and the local NBC affiliate.



CORE:news is a modular production tool that combines content capture, editing, play out, publishing, collaboration and asset management into one system.



WTMJ’s upgrade to CORE gives them a complete News Production tool to collaborate on project-based production, including immediate logging and editing access to live and file-based sources, “Originate” unique content with a concise field-based workflow with finished and raw content acquisition via browser or iOS/Android mobile devices.



Now, Journal Broadcast Group users on Bitcentral have access to the same sources, no matter the file type, and everyone can participate in the process and can prep content for air and publish everywhere, simultaneously.



