KCET and WLRN Deploy SeaChange MediaLibrary



ACTON, MASS., LOS ANGELES and MIAMI: SeaChange announced two new clients for its MediaLibrary system. KCET is relaunching from Burbank, Calif., with a 56 HD channel SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary system, and Miami-based PBS station WLRN has selected the MediaLibrary to replace its legacy server system for its HD master control play-to-air upgrade.



KCET will deploy the new master control play-to-air operation around main and air-protect Universal MediaLibrary (UML) systems. A third UML is integrated as near-line storage utilized for browsing of proxy files and as shared storage across multiple applications in the facility. The system architecture includes 360 TB of shared storage to support air-protected playout as well as near-line storage.



KCET’s play-to-air topology includes 56 SD/HD I/O channels via SeaChange MediaClient 8200 codecs. The SeaChange MediaClient is a modular software codec that serves as a building block for ingest and play-to-air systems. The system also includes main and backup MSV 1200 edge servers deployed for time delayed channels.



With its unique simultaneous NAS and SAN connectivity, KCET is able to share its UML storage across the enterprise, allowing MediaClient codecs to attach as high performance iSCSI clients in a SAN environment. It also provides access to all files via FTP or CIFS NAS clients. The Universal MediaLibrary is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 3TB drive configurations, enabling a system to scale to multiple petabytes in a single global name space.



WLRN will deploy mirrored UML shared storage systems, each with 50 TB of RAID 6-protected content. Connected as iSCSI clients are multiple SeaChange MediaClient 8200 codecs supporting 28 SD and HD I/O channels. The MediaClient 8200 (MCL) is a modular software codec that serves as a building block for ingest and play-to-air systems.



WLRN has the flexibility to transfer files edited locally in Final Cut Pro editors and PBS-distributed MXF AS-03 files to the UML, for native play-to-air with MediaClient. Harris is providing automation control for the ingest and playout channels.





