KBS & VTC sign MOU on co-investment in content and technology platforms

KBS and VTC Digital Television have pledged joint efforts for broadcast cooperation by signing the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) which stipulates co-investment on drama, music, sports, entertainment content and management of terrestrial digital platform and IP network in Vietnam.

At a meeting prior to the signing of the agreement, Dr. Kim In-Kyu, President and CEO of KBS, exchanged views on media development in both Korea and Vietnam, with the VTC delegates headed by Phan Sao Nam, CEO of VTC, which runs 16 channels and nine HD channels.

Dr. Kim also said he expects the joint efforts would increase the cultural exchange between Korean and Vietnam in which 840,000 households are already subscribing to KBS World for Hallyu content.