JVC shows compact ProHD camcorder for event production

At Infocomm 2011 in Orlando, FL, JVC unveiled a new addition to its ProHD camcorder line, the GY-HM710U, designed for event coverage, documentaries, ENG news and educational applications. The compact, shoulder-mount camcorder has a similar body style and many of the same features of the GY-HM750U that was introduced earlier this year, but does not include the option to attach external modules for additional functionality.

Using the same 3-CCD imaging system found in the GY-HM750U, the GY-HM710U records 1920 x 1080 HD footage in 1080p and 1080i at 25Mb/s or 35Mb/s. JVC’s native file recording technology allows recording in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere (.MOV), as well as other major NLE systems (.MP4), to nonproprietary SDHC cards. For legacy applications, the camcorder can also record SD footage (480i) as standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV).

The GY-HM710U features a standard bayonet lens mount and ships with a Canon 14:1 lens. It also includes extensive image customization modes, JVC’s patented Focus Assist, and a 20-second Pre Rec (retro cache) feature, which continuously records and stores footage in cache memory and helps prevent missed shots of breaking events. Other features include a high-resolution (1.22 million pixel) LCOS viewfinder and 4.3in flip-out LCD monitor, plus two XLR audio inputs with phantom power and manual audio level controls with audio metering.