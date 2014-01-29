Journal Broadcast Group Selects Internet Broadcasting for Ad Operations

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Internet Broadcasting Systems announced that it signed an agreement with Journal Broadcast Group to provide digital ad operations for 13 television and 35 radio stations across the U.S.



As a strategic partner, IB will help Journal streamline their digital ad operations capabilities by performing ad trafficking while also delivering digital ads to Journal stations. More than 40 Journal broadcast and radio properties are scheduled to go live on IB’s digital platform by June 2014.



