Journal Broadcast Group Adopts BitCentral Precis



Journal Broadcast Group has selected Bitcentral’s Precis news production workflow system for the newsroom of its Fox affiliate, WFTX-TV, serving the Ft. Myers/Naples, Florida market.



This latest technology upgrade will complete a multi-year effort by the broadcast group to standardize with the Precis workflow in its news-producing stations. The others that have already been upgraded are: KTNV-TV in Las Vegas; WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee; KMTV in Omaha, Neb.; KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho; KMIR-TV in Palm Springs, Calif.; and KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz.



At WFTX, the Precis workflow is now paired with Oasis, Bitcentral’s content management and archiving solution. Together, Precis and Oasis create a “No Barriers” newsroom workflow, with browser-based access to both raw and archival footage for building more compelling story packages.



“To keep up with our viewers’ expectations in news choices, we needed a solution with up-to-the minute tools that let us quickly create breaking news content for television and website delivery. This is a fast-evolving landscape, and it had to work with software and equipment already in use,” said Ron Adair, director of Television Engineering. “Bitcentral’s Precis has consistently outperformed our expectations, making it the ideal workflow solution for all of our newsrooms.”



“Precis was designed with flexibility in mind, from its ability to work with existing equipment to offering choice of file formats,” said Fred Fourcher, CEO of Bitcentral. “Using Precis, stations like those operated by Journal Broadcast Group can focus on their market-leading newsgathering instead of integration issues.”



Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Journal Broadcast Group owns and operates 33 radio stations and 13 television stations in 12 states and operates an additional television station under a local marketing agreement.



