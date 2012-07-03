Jünger Audio Brings Audio Loudness Control To Asian Broadcasters

BERLIN: Jünger Audio said it noted a significant upturn in sales in the Far East as broadcasters in the region explore new ways of controlling audio loudness in the broadcast chain. Jünger has recently supplied stand-alone and frame-based loudness control systems to broadcasters and systems integrators in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, China and the Philippines.



Recent clients have included TVB Hong Kong, which has taken delivery of three Jünger Audio T*AP TV Audio Processors and three C8000 frame-based loudness control systems; NBTV in China, which has installed six Jünger Audio D*AP LM4 four-channel Digital Audio Processors, and Hong Kong-based PCCW, which has invested in a Jünger Audio C8486 loudness control system for its NOW TV channel.