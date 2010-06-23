“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Recorded on Webcam After Power Outage

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel resorted to recording his show with a laptop last night after a power outage knocked out his broadcast facilities. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” lost the control room, broadcast transmission center and tape operations area to the outage.



With the studio audience waiting, Kimmel proceeded to interview Seth Rogen, John Henson and musical guest Dierks Bentley in front of a Webcam. All gamely lined up in view of Kimmel’s Apple laptop and performed.



ABC said the “unintentionally special episode” will be broadcast Tuesday night at 12:05 a.m. Eastern Time. Kimmel already posted an introduction to the show on YouTube.





