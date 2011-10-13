ITV Streamlining with Miranda



MONTREAL: Miranda Technologies Inc. has supplied an IT-based system architecture to streamline the distribution chain for television network ITV.



One of the UK’s largest commercial television network, ITV plans to enjoy greater playout flexibility, enhanced scalability and a lower cost of ownership from the Miranda upgrade. The first department to receive the IT treatment is ITV’s Red Button interactive video services, scheduled to launch later this year.



The new system includes NVISION routing, Kaleido multi-viewers, and iControl playout manager facility monitoring. The level of integration reportedly allows a single operator to monitor the content delivery chain and respond to errors.



The Miranda iTX system is also reported to reduces facility complexity, simplify maintenance and deliver increased efficiency, scalability and speed of response.

