ITU agrees on UHDTV, 3-D TV standards

ITU announced May 24 a new Recommendation on Ultra High Definition Television (UHDTV) and followed up a week later with Recommendations on 3-D TV regarding tools to evaluate, make and exchange 3-D TV programs.

ITU's Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) developed the standard, called by ITU a Recommendation, with experts from the television industry, broadcasting organizations and regulatory institutions in its Study Group 6.

ITU-R Study Group 6 has agreed on a draft new Recommendation on the technical details for UHDTV. The draft has been submitted for approval.

The ITU-R Recommendation lays out the quality standards for UHDTV in two levels. The first, a 4K version, has the equivalent of about 8 megapixels (3840 x 2160 image system), and the second, an 8K version has the equivalent of about 32 megapixels (7680 x 4320 image system). Other UHDTV picture quality improvements include greater color fidelity and options for a higher number frame rate.

On May 31, ITU-R announced new ITU Recommendations regarding 3-D TV with a focus on 3-D TV program production and broadcasting in 720p and 1080i/p HDTV environments.

Agreement also was reached on Recommendations for the digital interfaces used in studios for 3-D TV program production and on the general requirements for 3-D TV.

ITU-R Study Group 6 agreed on a Recommendation for the methods to evaluate the quality of 3-D TV images, pertaining to picture quality, depth and comfort levels.

"These Recommendations will be of great value to those who make and distribute 3-D TV programs today and in the future," said David Wood, chairman of ITU-R Working Party 6C (WP 6C).

He added that they should "make the 3-D TV world more comfortable for the media community."