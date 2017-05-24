Italy’s NVP Builds 4K OB Truck With SAM Gear

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—SAM gear will be hitting the road in Italy as a number of its products have been selected to help build out NVP’s new 4K OB truck.

On board the truck will be SAM’s Kahuna 9600 switcher, which can manage multiformat productions and eliminates the need for external conversion. SAM’s Sirius 840 router has also been installed to support multiformat switching, allowing any combination of signal formats and processing.

The truck was designed by SAM in partnership with Video Progetti. With the truck, NVP is capable of producing SD, HD, UHD, SDR and HDR video, as well as utilize IP technology.