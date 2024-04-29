Irish Sports Broadcaster Premier Sports Taps QuickLink for Remote Commentary

Premier Sports, an Irish-based premium sports broadcaster, has selected QuickLink’s Remote Commentary solution for introducing professional, high-quality remote commentators into live sports coverage.

Premier Sports offers die-hard sports fans access to 24/7 on-demand video collection, with a host of live content, such as livestreams of some of the biggest sports events around the world, including Premier League, Formula 1, NBA, WTA, LaLiga, Serie A, Champions League, UFC, NASCAR and more.

Premier Sports has integrated QuickLink’s Remote Commentary solution to offer high-quality remote commentators, casters and announcers from any location worldwide into their live sports productions. The remote commentators can view real-time, high-quality video and audio of a sporting event while providing single or collaborative commentary from the comfort of their homes.

”The QuickLink Remote Commentary solution has been a revelation in enabling us to easily introduce remote commentators into our sports productions,” said Mark Pilkington, CTO at Premier Sports. “We are now able to easily introduce audio commentary from remote guests and more effectively provide audio commentary to our subscribers, “

The Remote Commentary solution facilitates multi-language remote commentary and seamlessly fits into any workflow. Available as software, hardware or cloud, the Remote Commentary solution uses QuickLink’s remote contribution solutions, high-level of remote guest control, broadcast-grade production tool or broadcast-grade hardware. This solution is being used to provide remote commentary for some of the world’s leading sports brands including Fox Sports, Red Bull Media House, ESL and Star Sports.

Mark added; “The high-level of remote control settings and dedicated commentary workflows within the QuickLink StudioManager ensure that we are able to easily incorporate remote commentators and castors into our sports commentary. The QuickLink solutions have enabled us to add a new dynamic to our sports production broadcasts, “