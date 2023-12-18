IP Showcase Opens Call for Proposals For 2024 NAB Show

The IP Showcase will return to the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17 in Las Vegas and it's a must-see for anyone deploying media-over-IP technology for real-time broadcast or Pro AV applications. As always, the presentation of technical papers will be a central element of the IP Showcase, along with technical demonstrations, case studies on media organizations and facilities that have shifted to IP, and other educational opportunities.

Proposals for papers are now being accepted by IP Showcase partners as well as end users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers — all of whom are invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how the adoption of IP technology is transforming all types of media organizations today and in the future.

IP Showcase partners include Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and Video Services Forum (VSF).

Proposals are due by Jan. 29, and may be submitted here

Appropriate paper topics include:

Overview of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, AMWA-NMOS, or TR-1001

IPMX IP for non-engineers: What do operations, resellers, management need to know?

IP Scorecard: How are we doing? Where are the gaps?

Making the business case for IP standards development

Updates from an industry body such as SMPTE, AMWA, VSF, OPA, etc.

How IP-focused standards work is addressing real-world problems such as security across the WAN, ground-cloud operations, and remote production

End-user case studies on deployments of all sizes, as well as post-deployment considerations

QC, monitoring, and maintenance in IP-based environments

More information about the event and further details on paper submissions are available at www.ipshowcase.