ION Television and PMC Announce the Launch of Entertainment News Television



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK: PMC and ION Television are launching Entertainment News Television, an original multi-platform breaking news service. ENTV will leverage the exclusive breaking news reporting of PMC’s core entertainment brands, including Nikki Finke’s Deadline.com, Bonnie Fuller’s HollywoodLife.com, Michael Ausiello’s TVLine.com, and Movieline.com, to deliver breaking entertainment and celebrity news on the top 10 ranked network ION Television and the web, simultaneously.



The partnership between PMC and ION Television is the first time that leading online brands and a national television network will release daily content concurrently, merging PMC’s entertainment news brands with ION’s national television distribution strength and growing audience of nearly 100 million households.



The breaking news service content partnership follows on the heels of the successful collaboration between the two entertainment companies when ION aired the first-ever televised Young Hollywood Awards, owned and produced by PMC in May 2011.



