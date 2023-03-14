Interra Systems To Feature ORION Content Monitoring Enhancements At NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will showcase enhancements for its ORION content monitoring solution, including improved support for localization and more HDR and SMPTE ST 2110 checks at the 2023 NAB Show.

The company is also enhancing ORION with scheduled reports as well as support for scheduled monitoring that enables automated, time-based monitoring of feeds and improved usability for live monitoring, Interra Systems said.

Upgrades to ORION-OTT content monitoring will include enhanced support for localization as well as Dolby Atmos audio and monitoring of low-latency streams, more DASH compliance checks, improvements in freeze detection and more system alerts for third-party integration, it said.

Interra Systems will also show its ORION 2110 probe for end-to-end monitoring in IP environments. The product supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard, providing comprehensive QoS/QoE monitoring of 2110 essence streams, including main and redundant signals. Offering NMOS integration, the probe can assist broadcasters through the complexities and challenges of SDIoIP, the company said.

The company will also show the Interra Systems OCM (ORION Central Manager), which provided enterprise-wide visibility of video for broadcasters and service providers by enabling central management of multiple ORION linear and ORION-OTT setups, it said.

Interra Systems also will highlight the latest additions to its BATON ML/AI-powered automated QC platform, including such quality checks as QR code detection and decoding, video dropout, logo detection, color banding for UHD content and burned-in text recognition, it said.

The company will also feature its BATON Media Player, which allows users to play, inspect and verify audio and video content. Its latest enhancements include optimized playback of 4K content and further support for Dolby Atmos storage formats and enhanced options to review errors.

See Interra Systems in 2023 NAB Show booth N3159.

More information is available on the company’ website (opens in new tab).